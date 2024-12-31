COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A road is closed in Cohasset due to a water main break, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

Pond Street between 3A and King Street was closed Tuesday afternoon as the area flooded due to the broken water main, police said. Crews responded to the area of 235 King St. to fix the break.

Water flow has been cut off to the area, affecting about 15 homes, police said.

Impacted residents are expected to receive a phone call from the Cohasset Water Department with further details, according to police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)