STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A road has been temporarily closed to traffic as the result of a car crash involving a telephone pole in Stoughton Monday night.

Crews responding to the scene on Central Street between Canton and Brook streets found the damaged car and pole with a set of electrical wires draped across the road, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The debris has been cleared.

National Grid is on the scene to replace the pole.