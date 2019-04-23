KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials closed a street in Keene, New Hampshire overnight to allow for amphibians to cross the road.

North Lincoln Street was shut down from 7:30 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday as amphibians trekked towards vernal pools to breed.

Thousands of salamanders, frogs and toads make the short journey when the earth thaws and spring rains drench the Granite State, according to the Harris Center for Conservation Education.

Volunteers count the migrating amphibians in the Monadnock Region and safely usher them across roads in what they call “Crossing Brigades.”

Since 2007, Harris Center says their “Crossing Brigades” have moved more than 42,750 amphibians out of harm’s way.

Those looking to volunteer in the future can contact Brett Amy Thelen at (603) 358-2065.

