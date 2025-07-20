CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A stretch of Memorial Drive in Cambridge has been reduced to a single lane and Mt. Auburn Street has been closed amid structural concerns about the nearby Riverview Condominium Complex.

The road closures, officials say, could last months and may stretch into next year.

In 2023, engineers working on the building’s roof and drainage system found the concrete construction wasn’t strong enough.7NEWS was there when residents of the 66-unit building had to move out to reduce the weight. The plan is to demolish it in the fall. Until then, its considered dangerous.

The building sits on Mount Auburn Street, very close to Memorial Drive.

Part of those roads, along with Sparks Street, have been closed since Saturday.

Learn more: https://www.cambridgema.gov/streetsandtransportation/memorialdrive

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)