Road closures, parking restrictions implemented in Boston amid final Independence Day preps

BOSTON (WHDH) - Those traveling to the city to enjoy the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular may need to consider alternate routes as numerous road closures and parking restrictions are being implemented.

Beginning at 7 a.m., Storrow Drive shut down in both directions from Kenmore Square to the Leverett Circle.

By 4 p.m., the Longfellow Bridge will also be closed, along with the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge and Memorial Drive in Cambridge.

Parking restrictions in the area went into effect on Monday morning.

The T is operating on a weekend schedule but will begin adding more service starting at 2 p.m.

Trains are free after 9:30 p.m.

The Commuter Rail will be running on a Saturday schedule, with the last trains on most lines scheduled to leave North and South stations at 11:45 p.m.

