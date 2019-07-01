Road closures, security measures in place for Fourth of July festivities on Esplanade

BOSTON (WHDH) - With hundreds of thousands of people expected to line the banks of the Charles River to ring in the Fourth of July, Boston officials plan to implement a number of road closures and security measures.

State police are asking motorists to stay away from the city. Storrow Drive East will be detoured at University Ave. and the Mass. Ave. Bridge will be closed to both cars and pedestrians.

Parking restrictions in the area went into effect on Monday morning.

Boaters are also being asked to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the fireworks barge.

For those attending the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, grills, bicycles, drones, backpacks, alcohol, drones, and large coolers are not permitted.

Clear plastic water bottles are OK to bring, but glass bottles and cans will not be permitted.

As a way to provide shade, concertgoers are welcome to bring pop-up tents during the day.

Boston police will be out in full force with both uniformed and plain-clothes officers on hand.

State police have established a Text-A-Tip line for this year’s celebration. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call 911 or send a message to 67283.

