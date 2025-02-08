CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The salt pile in Chelsea was a flurry of activity on Saturday as road crews and local residents geared up in anticipation of a major winter storm that’s expected to dump up to 8 inches of snow across the state overnight.

Hundreds of pieces of equipment were out early Saturday pre-treating roads and parking lots ahead of the weather. They’ll be out throughout the night and into Sunday morning, when the system is expected to move out of the region.

At Eastern Salt Co. in Chelsea, residents stopped by to fill up two buckets of salt for free, courtesy of the city.

Commercial drivers were also collecting their salt as a barge replenished the massive pile.

The company has since closed for the day but will reopen in the morning. People looking for more salt on Sunday can collect two buckets but must prove their Chelsea residency.

