BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says Highway Districts have pretreated state roadways in advance of today’s storm and will be deploying snow removal crews and equipment to clear state roadways as the snow begins to accumulate.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and reduce speed, as snow may cause slippery roadway conditions.

“MassDOT is monitoring upcoming winter weather this weekend, with snowfall of 3-4 inches possible in eastern and central Massachusetts, and 2-3 inches possible in western Massachusetts, with extreme wind chill temperatures expected statewide,” said MassDOT Undersecretary and State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “If you’re traveling, we encourage everyone to allow for extra time, reduce speeds, and to be mindful of our snow removal crews and snowplows on the roads.”

MassDOT has over 3,000 pieces of state and vendor equipment available, and processes are in place to reallocate vehicles and equipment should an instance occur where additional resources are needed in a particular area of the state. Deployment decisions will be made, in part, according to the timeline of snowfall

Drivers should allow for extra time and check forecasts for their routes, and if possible, consider using public transportation in place of a personal vehicle.

