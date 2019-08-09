Road crews to close all travel lanes on I-495 in Westborough for maintenance

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say they will be closing all lanes of traffic on Interstate 495 for up to 30 minutes Friday afternoon.

State Police will be conducting a “rolling roadblock” beginning at 3:15 p.m. while utility crews repair a low hanging power line, according to a release.

Traffic in all six lanes will be delayed while the line is secured and removed.

