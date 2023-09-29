NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Morse Street in Norwood will be closed to all traffic through the end of the weekend after a cement truck hit a bridge in the area Thursday, Norwood’s police chief announced.

The crash happened at the Morse Street Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

Norwood police soon said the bridge “sustained possible structural damage” and said Morse Street would be closed between Pleasant Street and Short Street “for the foreseeable future.”

In a later post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said the driver of the truck was OK and would be cited.

A day after the crash, Brooks shared a photo of the scene on Morse Street, with “Road Closed” signs in place and police officers stationed on either side of the Morse Street Bridge.

While Morse Street will remain closed for the time being, Brooks said individuals can still access all shops and companies in the area.

