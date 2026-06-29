BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are conducting an investigation on William J. Day Boulevard in South Boston on Sunday that prompted them to shut down the roadway.

Troopers could be seen gathering evidence in a taped-off stretch of the roadway.

One person could be seen being taken away in handcuffs.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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