SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A stretch of roadway near a school in Sudbury has been closed after an SUV crashed into a utility pole on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-car crash in the area of 170 Pratts Mill Road found a black SUV with heavy front-end damage and a snapped utility pole resting on powerlines, according to the Sudbury Police Department.

There were no reported injuries.

Motorists are being urged to seek an alternate route as crews work to repair the damage.

Police noted that the road closure may effect afternoon pickup at the Curtis Middle School.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

