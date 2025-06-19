YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 28 in Yarmouth was closed for a period of time Wednesday due to a tractor-trailer blocking the roadway, police said.

A tractor-trailer towing a boat became stuck at the intersection of Route 28 and Camp Street, according to the Yarmouth Police Department. All traffic in the area was diverted.

A heavy-duty tow truck cleared the roadway. By 1:10 p.m., the scene was cleared, police said.

