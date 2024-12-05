TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break caused a street closure in Tewksbury Thursday afternoon, but it has since reopened, officials said.

Shawsheen Street was closed between Ballard Street and Compass Lane, according to the Tewksbury Department of Public Works.

SKY7-HD spotted crews working to repair the break. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The road was reopened as of Friday morning.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)