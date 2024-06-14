MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford Street in Malden reopened Friday, hours after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass and caught fire, prompting delays for drivers and MBTA Commuter Rail riders as crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash happened at the overpass near the intersection of Medford Street and Pearl Street and left a pile of charred debris in the area.

In a post on Facebook near 7:30 a.m., the city of Malden said Medford Street was closed between its intersections with Commercial Street and Pearl Street.

City officials warned the street would remain shut down “for several hours” and urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

The overpass that the truck hit carries train tracks over Medford Street. Commuter Rail trains use the tracks and were delayed by the emergency response.

Crews on scene said the truck hit the bridge and got stuck. The truck caught fire when it tried to back up.

The scene was clear as of around 12 p.m., with traffic again flowing under the overpass.

