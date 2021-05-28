(WHDH) — A local high school hockey player seriously hurt on the ice earlier this year is making encouraging progress in his road to recovery.

AJ Quetta’s father posted a video of his son strapped in and walking on a treadmill.

The Bishop Feehan High School hockey player suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game back in January.

Quetta had been rehabbing at a rehabilitation center in Atlanta but has since returned home to continue his recovery process.

