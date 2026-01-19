FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Mike Vrabel’s Patriots are 2-0 in the playoffs and undefeated at home in January.

The win over Houston was just the latest accomplish for Drake Maye and his guys.

“Enjoy it, hey, we’re back on the road though,” Maye said. “We’re back on the road, let’s get another one!”

For the Patriots, there’s more football left and it will be a “mile high” game in Denver.

The Broncos are coming off a big win in Colorado on Saturday. The road warriors from Massachusetts said they’re ready, and they’re confident.

Rookie safety Craig Woodson had his first interception in the second quarter. It was a memorable moment and he’s hoping to play just as well in Denver.

Woodson’s teammates on defense said they play with a chip on their shoulder, and that chip gets bigger when they travel.

“You have the fans who are screaming at you,” Christian Elliss said, Patriots linebacker. “It’s just us against the world, that’s really the mentality we take with it.”

Vrabel said his team has been able to get off to a strong start in many games, and when the opposition tries to create false starts, Vrabel credits the guys for staying on the same page and moving at just the right time when Drake Maye calls for the ball.

