Roads closed after Commuter Rail train hits car in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several roads have been closed in Stoughton following a crash between a Commuter Rail train and a car, authorities said.

The crash on Porter Street has forced officials to close several roads at the train crossings, which is impeding traffic at the crossings on Porter Street, Canton Street, Wayman Street, and Morton Street.

EMS responded to the scene to assist the driver of the vehicle, according to a spokesperson for Keolis. Their injuries have not been disclosed.

Delays are expected on the Stoughton branch.

No additional information was immediately available.

Stoughton Train 907 (8:23 am from South Station) has terminated at Canton Center due to police activity along the right of way near Stoughton. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 24, 2018

Due to a crash involving a car vs train on Canton St we have several roads closed at the train crossings. This impedes traffic at Porter St Canton St crossing and the Wyman St/Morton St crossing. We will update this when the train is clear. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) December 24, 2018

