Roads closed after Commuter Rail train hits car in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several roads have been closed in Stoughton following a crash between a Commuter Rail train and a car, authorities said.
The crash on Porter Street has forced officials to close several roads at the train crossings, which is impeding traffic at the crossings on Porter Street, Canton Street, Wayman Street, and Morton Street.
EMS responded to the scene to assist the driver of the vehicle, according to a spokesperson for Keolis. Their injuries have not been disclosed.
Delays are expected on the Stoughton branch.
No additional information was immediately available.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)