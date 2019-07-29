Roads closed in Dracut after car crash topples several utility poles

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers were forced to seek alternate route in Dracut Monday night after a car crash downed several poles.

Officers urged people to avoid the stretch of Pleasant Street between the Hannaford’s and the intersection with Bridge Street after a car accident took several utility poles down, according to a post on the department’s website.

Police have also blocked Pleasant Street to the intersection of Spring Park.

Repairs are expected to take several hours.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.