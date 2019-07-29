Roads closed in Dracut after rotten utility pole topples others

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers were forced to seek alternate route in Dracut Monday night after a rotten utility pole fell, toppling several others.

Officers urged people to avoid the stretch of Pleasant Street between the Hannaford’s and the intersection with Bridge Street after a rotten utility pole fell and took several others down with it.

Police have also blocked Pleasant Street to the intersection of Spring Park.

Repairs are expected to take several hours.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)