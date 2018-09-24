Roads closed in North Andover due to ‘possible hazardous condition’

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A section of Route 114 in North Andover has been shut down due to a “possible hazardous condition” involving propane tanks that fell from a truck, officials said.

Heavy emergency activity in the area prompted officials to close the east and westbound sides of the road between the Route 125 Bypass and Wilson’s Corner, according to the North Andover Police Department.

Crews are on scene and investigating the incident.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing news story. Stay with 7News for updates online and on air.

RT114 East and West bound between the RT125 Bypass and Wilson's Corner (Bertucci's) will be closed due to police and fire activity addressing a possible hazardous condition. Avoid this area if possible and seek alternate route. — North Andover Police (@NoAndoverPolice) September 24, 2018

