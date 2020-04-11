Roads closed to vehicle traffic at 3 state parks amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Roads have been closed to motorists at two parks in Boston and one in Watertown during the coronavirus emergency.

The state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation is closing streets in South Boston, Jamaica Plain and Watertown to allow for more use by pedestrians and cyclists.

This is being done to prevent large crowds from gathering and to encourage more social distancing.

William Day Boulevard near Castle Island is shut down between Farragut and Shore roads, and Francis Parkman Drive by Jamaica Pond is closed between the Arborway and Perkins Street.

In Watertown, Greenough Boulevard between Arsenal and North Beacon streets is also closed for the time being.

