WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Roads reopened shortly after a serious two-car crash in Wellesley Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Route 9 and Standish Road around 4 p.m. and upon their arrival found one car perched on top of a stone wall, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.
Injuries were reported though it is not clear who war hurt nor how severely.
The road was closed for a short time as crews worked to clear the scene of debris.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)