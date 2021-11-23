WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Roads reopened shortly after a serious two-car crash in Wellesley Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Route 9 and Standish Road around 4 p.m. and upon their arrival found one car perched on top of a stone wall, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

Injuries were reported though it is not clear who war hurt nor how severely.

The road was closed for a short time as crews worked to clear the scene of debris.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WPD working a 2 car serious crash on Route 9 east at Standish Road. 1 lane is blocked. There are injuries. pic.twitter.com/9Lak82kIDG — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) November 23, 2021

