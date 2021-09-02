PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WHDH) - A roadway in Portsmouth, Rhode Island completely buckled on one side as Ida swept through New England on Thursday morning.

The pavement could be seen in pieces with part of it completely collapsed on Fairview Lane.

One car hung over the edge of the collapsed roadway.

This happened amid heavy rain and flash flooding due to remnants of Ida.

No additional information has been released.

