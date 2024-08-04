MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A section of Mystic Avenue in Medford was closed Saturday after a pole and power lines fell across the street.

Traffic was diverted away from the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

The state police, National Grid, and the Medford Department of Public Works have all been notified.

No additional information was immediately released.

