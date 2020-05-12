BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The pavement underneath a dump truck gave way in Brockton Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews arriving at the scene on Goddard Street and found the truck partially swallowed up and sticking straight up in the air, according to photos provided by the Brockton Department of Public Works.

The driver was uninjured in the accident.

The road was built over a river several years ago and the fully loaded dump truck mistakenly drove over the culvert causing it to collapse.

The DPW crew was performing work on the sewers at the time of the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)