Rob Gronkowski acquires stake in Derby-bound horse named ‘Gronk’

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has acquired a stake in a horse bound for the Kentucky Derby. That horse happens to be named “Gronk.”
“It’s official. I am part of the Gronkowski team,” the NFL all-pro tweeted Wednesday.
Gronkowski — the horse — won the Burradon Stakes in England last month, securing a spot in this year’s derby.
The horse earned the most points on the inaugural “European Road” after collecting four victories, according to the Churchill Downs Racetrack communications department.
With a victory at the derby, the Gronkowski race team could secure $2 million.
The derby is slated to take place on May 5.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)