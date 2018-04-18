Rob Gronkowski acquires stake in Derby-bound horse named ‘Gronk’

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has acquired a stake in a horse bound for the Kentucky Derby. That horse happens to be named “Gronk.”

“It’s official. I am part of the Gronkowski team,” the NFL all-pro tweeted Wednesday.

Gronkowski — the horse — won the Burradon Stakes in England last month, securing a spot in this year’s derby.

The horse earned the most points on the inaugural “European Road” after collecting four victories, according to the Churchill Downs Racetrack communications department.

With a victory at the derby, the Gronkowski race team could secure $2 million.

The derby is slated to take place on May 5.

