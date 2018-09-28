Rob Gronkowski among 11 players listed on Patriots’ injury report

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski is among 11 players listed on the New England Patriots injury report ahead of the team’s divisional showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

Gronkowski is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He as also listed as questionable earlier this season but has started all three games for the 1-2 Patriots.

The star tight end has 13 receptions this season for 189 yards and one touchdown.

Recently acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has yet to see game action for the team, is also questionable with a hamstring injury.

Other players listed as questionable on Friday’s report include tackle Marcus Cannon (calf), safety Patrick Chung (concussion), corner Keion Crossen (hamstring), safety Nate Ebner (hip), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive lineman Geneo Grissom (ankle), tight end Jacob Hollister (chest), linebacker Brandon King (foot), and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin).

Earlier this week, running back Rex Burkhead and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley were placed on the team’s injured reserve list.

The Patriots face off against the 3-0 Miami Dolphins in Foxboro at 1 p.m. Sunday.

