Rob Gronkowski brings smiles to patients at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Maine

PORTLAND, MAINE (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski recently spent time visiting young patients at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Maine.

Gronkowski, who retired shortly after helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, donated a $25,000 check from a raffle that the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation helped facilitate.

“We had so much fun with Gronk today! He spiked for us, signed autographs, did a little dancing — and handed out cookies from LAUGH loud SMILE big bakery,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

The hospital says Gronkowski brought smiles to everyone he met.

“You made so many people’s day/week/month/year! Thank you, Gronk,” the hospital said.

Since announcing his retirement, Gronkowski has stayed active in the community.

Gronkowski recently got his head shaved at the 10th annual One Mission Buzz Off – an event that supports children with cancer.

“Just because I am not playing anymore doesn’t mean you can’t give back or anything,” he said after the event.

Gronkowski has made it clear that he has no plans to return to the Patriots in 2019.

