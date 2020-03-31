Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek donate 10K masks to Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski and model Camille Kostek have donated 10,000 masks to a Boston hospital to help healthcare workers in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day confirmed in an Instagram post that the couple donated 10,000 KN95 masks to both Boston Medical Center and New Jersey’s St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

“I am moved beyond words. But this type of generosity deserves words,” Day wrote in the post. “Like many of the hospitals in the epicenter of this war, they are critically short on supplies. Especially masks. What Camille and Rob have done for this hospital, the caregivers, the patients, and the community made me cry tears of joy.”

Day added that her husband is a physician at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center. She said Gronkowski and Kostek’s kind gesture has “been restorative” to her faith.

“It shows me that the type of people that I get to work with care about me and you just as much as we care about them. And no matter what team they played for, we are all on the same team now,” Day wrote. “There is no way to quantify the gratitude I have for you both. Let’s motivate others to do the same, or what they can to help our hospitals and caregivers battle for us. Make a mask, stay home, donate, use your platform. Do what you can, because it all matters. These masks equate to lives saved.”

