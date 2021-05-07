Rob Gronkowski donating $1.2M to renovate playground on banks of Charles River

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is donating $1.2 million to renovate a playground on the banks of the Charles River in Boston, according to Gov. Charlie Baker’s office.

During a Friday afternoon ceremony, Baker is slated to announce that Gronkowski and the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation will donate the money to overhaul the Charlesbank Playground on the Esplanade.

Gronkowski will be on hand to present a check to representatives from the Esplanade Association and the Baker-Polito administration.

“Building a playground was an idea that I thought of because I wanted to show appreciation for the amazing support that I have received while playing in New England. Having it on the Esplanade in Boston, where the Duck Boats ride down the river, makes this extra special for me,” Gronkowski said in a news release. “I’m going to be involved with the design process. We are excited to make this the best playground in the area, to further inspire kids to enjoy exercise and get outdoors.”

The Charlesbank Playground is the oldest of the three playgrounds located along the Esplanade.

