Rob Gronkowski grants wish for Mass. teen who traveled to NYC for New Year’s Eve

(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski surprised Make-A-Wish teenager Aiden Clark on national television and presented him with tickets to the Super Bowl during a New Year’s Eve bash in New York City on Tuesday night.

Clark, 17, of Ware, had suffered from a nervous system disorder that left him unable to go to school for years. In 2017, he was able to recover thanks to experimental surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island helped arrange the surprise and Gronkowski granted Clark’s wish.

“It was really amazing,” said Shawn Clark, Aiden’s father. “You would expect him to be too busy.”

Standing alongside Steve Harvey, Gronkowski gifted Aiden tickets to the 2020 Super Bowl.

Aiden also told Gronkowski that he needs to suit up again in New England.

“He [Gronkowski] said, ‘If I could for one more game, I would,” Aiden recalled.

Aiden is slated to see the doctor who recommended him to Make-A-Wish on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)