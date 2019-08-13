Rob Gronkowski holding press conference later this month to announce his ‘next chapter’

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski will reportedly hold a press conference later this month to announce his “next chapter.”
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports Gronkowski will make an announcement of “some sort” at an invitation-only event in New York City on Aug. 27.
Referencing “It’s Good to be Gronk,” a book the three-time Super Bowl champion co-authored in 2015, Florio surmised that a second literary piece could be in the works.
The 30-year-old announced his retirement from football in March, saying “it’s time to move forward and move forward with a big smile.”
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)