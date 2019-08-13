Rob Gronkowski holding press conference later this month to announce his ‘next chapter’

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski will reportedly hold a press conference later this month to announce his “next chapter.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports Gronkowski will make an announcement of “some sort” at an invitation-only event in New York City on Aug. 27.

Referencing “It’s Good to be Gronk,” a book the three-time Super Bowl champion co-authored in 2015, Florio surmised that a second literary piece could be in the works.

The 30-year-old announced his retirement from football in March, saying “it’s time to move forward and move forward with a big smile.”

