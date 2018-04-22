Rob Gronkowski says ‘uh, maybe’ when asked about future with Pats

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski dodged questions about his future with the New England Patriots at a Motocross event at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

When asked about the upcoming season, Gronk said fans can expect to see a “freak-a-leak” when he returns to the field. But when a reporter followed up by asking if that means he’s definitely coming back to play for the Patriots, the star tight end replied, “Uh, maybe.”

Gronk was seen riding in style at the event, during which he met with fans and revved up the crowds.

Gronkowski, who is reportedly looking for a new contract, did not attend the voluntary team workouts last week.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)