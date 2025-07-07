BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans will have the chance to see former team greats tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Julian Edelman in Boston.

The former Super Bowl champions will team up for live shows of the two podcasts at MGM Music Hall in August.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Tuesday morning online.

Gronkowski played 143 games over his 17 year career. He returned to the field after one year of retirement in 2019. In his career, Gronkowski had 621 receptions and 9,286 yards with 92 touchdowns. He spent nine years with the Patriots.

Edelman played 137 games over his 11 year career. He missed the 2017 season due to a torn ACL. In his career, Edelman recorded 620 receptions and 6,822 yards with 36 touchdowns. He spent his entire career with the Patriots.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)