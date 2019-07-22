Rob Gronkowski makes wish come true for 11-year-old superfan

Rob Gronkowski made a wish come true last week, visiting an 11-year-old superfan in New York.

The former Patriots tight end paid a visit to John Hoague-Rivette at Albany Medical Center through the Make-A-Wish foundation. John, who has a brain tumor, is a huge fan of the team and has a Patriots-themed hospital room.

But his most prized possession is his Gronkowski jersey and John’s wish was to meet Gronkowski. Due to the urgency of his condition, the visit was coordinated by Make-A-Wish Northeast New York with assistance from Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island in partnership with the Patriots.

John was thrilled to meet his real-life hero, and family members said they were grateful his dream could come true on short notice.

“There are not enough thank yous in the world I can give for seeing John smile today,” said Carrie Rivette, John’s mother.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)