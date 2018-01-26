Rob Gronkowski misses practice again, Brady back to full participation

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski missed his second straight practice on Friday, while Tom Brady returned to full participation as the Patriots continued their preparations for Super Bowl LII.

The good news for the Patriots, time is on their side. New England does not square off with the Philadelphia Eagles until Feb. 4.

Gronkowski continues to be evaluated under the NFL’s concussion protocol, but the team is optimistic that he’ll play in the big game.

With Brady back at full health, the team is focused on Philadelphia, not potential distractions, such as injuries.

“We got to work hard this week,” left tackle Nate Solder said. “We want to be prepared and as ready to go as possible.”

The Patriots depart for Minnesota on Monday.

