Rob Gronkowski pays a visit to hospital in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has paid a visit to a hospital in Maine, where he made a donation and met with kids.

Gronkowski, his father and two brothers delivered a check for $25,000 to The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center. Hospital Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Sanders said Tuesday that the hospital is grateful, and added, “Gronk will always be a champion to us.”

The money was raised through two raffles by Gronk Nation. One was for tickets to the AFC Championship Game and the other was for tickets to the Super Bowl.

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital was one of three hospitals that benefited from the raffle. The other two were Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island and Boston Children’s Hospital.

