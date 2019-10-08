Rob Gronkowski returning to NFL as TV analyst

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is returning to the NFL — but not as a tight end.

FOX Sports announced Tuesday that Gronkowski has been hired to appear as a regular analyst on its NFL programming.

The 30-year-old will begin his new role on Thursday night ahead of the Patriots Week 6 tilt with the New York Giants.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining FOX Sports,” Gronkowski said via FOX Sports. “For the past 25 years, they’ve offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I’ll be able to learn from the best in the business.”

It’s not clear if Gronkowski will be working on the desk with Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Jimmie Johnson, Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, and the rest of the crew.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

Since retiring, the future Hall of Famer has come out as an advocate for CBD Medic, a cannabis-based pain reliever.

Gronkowski announced his retirement this past offseason.

