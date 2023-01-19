Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is partnering with USAA and the Vietnam Veterans of America to send a military veteran to the Super Bowl.

Thanks to Gronk, Marc McCabe will watch the big game in Phoenix on February 12.

“I’m pretty stunned and very very humbled,” McCabe said. “It’s unbelievable for me to even grasp the concept. I’m hugely looking forward to it.”

McCabe said he is excited to meet Gronk at the game.

I won’t be scoring touchdowns or lifting trophies this year, but I still get to do something awesome! Along with my friends @USAA & @VVAmerica, I’m sending Navy veteran Marc McCabe to #SuperBowlLVII. He’s a SPECIAL and deserving hero! #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/KEQzlTaBZQ — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 18, 2023

