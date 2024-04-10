BOSTON (WHDH) - Four-time Superbowl champion Rob Gronkowski unveiled a new weight room at New Mission High School in Boston, as part of an initiative to help kids get and stay healthy.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu attended the ribbon cutting and the student athletes who will be using the gym cheered Gronkowski on as he tested out some of the new equipment.

“Working out builds a foundation in your life. It gives you an opportunity to let stress out — gives you endorphins to feel good,” Gronkowski said to the students.

The budget for the gym totaled about $130,000 and was fully funded by Boston Public Schools.

The former Patriots player will serve as grand marshal of the Boston Marathon on Monday.

