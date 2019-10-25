Rob Gronkowski walks through ‘Thanks-Gronk’ corn maze with his family

WHITING, MAINE (WHDH) - Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski brought his family along to walk through the ‘Thanks Gronk’ tribute corn maze at the West End Creamery.

It opened for visitors last month as a tribute to the tight end’s amazing career.

The maze depicts Gronk’s trademark celebration football spike with the words ‘Thanks Gronk’ and ‘Go Pats.’

He documented the experience on his Instagram story and it appears he got a little lost.

Each checkpoint features a trivia question about Gronk and the right answer provides the correct direction about where to walk.

Gronk thought navigating the complicated twists and turns was pretty difficult as you could hear him say, “This is literally the hardest maze in history I don’t care what anyone says this is nuts. It’s like going in circles the whole time.”

Eventually, everyone got out safe and sound and they celebrated by

The corn maze is open through Oct. 27.