Rob Gronkowski’s Foxborough home robbed while he was away for Super Bowl

Police in Foxborough confirmed that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s home was robbed while he was away with the team for the Super Bowl.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker confirmed that items were stolen but did not say which items due to an active investigation. A heavily-redacted police report said Gronkowski’s room was “locked and secured.”

In a 911 called released Tuesday by police, Gronkowski can be heard saying “my whole house got robbed while I was on the Super Bowl trip.”

You can hear the audio of Gronkowski’s call here:

The police report also indicated that whoever broke into the million-dollar, five-bedroom home gained access by shattering windows. None of Gronkowski’s personal belongings were stolen but his roommates reported that hundreds of dollars worth of items were taken.

A police dispatch broadcast said there is a possibility that multiple safes and guns were taken were taken from the home.

“I think it’s kind of a tough combination to have suffered this unfortunate (Super Bowl) loss and then to get home and be a victim of this kind of crime, which really has a kind of profound affect on everybody who’s a victim of this crime, when your personal space is breached like that,” said Baker.

One neighbor said that when he drove by Gronkowski’s house Sunday, he noticed something did not look right.

“We were driving past his house on Sunday between 12:30 and 1:30, and it turns out that we looked over and we jokingly said, ‘Hi Gronk’s house,’ and then, ‘Hey, his gate is open,’ which is very unusual. His gate is never open,” said Tom Savino. “We thought, ‘Well maybe we should call police,’ and we said, ‘Ah, what the heck, it can’t be. This is the middle of the day. Why would somebody want to rob Gronk’s house?'”

No other burglaries were reported in the neighborhood, according to Baker. It is unclear if surveillance cameras that are set up on his property recorded any of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call police. No arrests have been made but police said they are confident that they will solve the case.

Watch Baker’s media conference:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)