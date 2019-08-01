Robber who shot pawn shop owner in head gets 40 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who shot a pawn shop owner in the head during a robbery has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Andrew McLean was sentenced Wednesday for his role in the October 2015 robbery at a Providence pawn shop. He won’t be eligible for parole during the first 20 years of the sentence.

The Woonsocket man pleaded guilty in June to charges including first-degree robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said McLean and two accomplices entered the store, and when the owner resisted, McLean shot him in the head with a 9mm pistol. The three defendants proceeded to rob the store as the owner lay bleeding on the ground. The victim survived.

