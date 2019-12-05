Robbery leads to chase with stolen UPS truck, shootout

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida jewelry store robbery near Miami set off a cross-county chase Thursday in a stolen UPS truck that ended in a shootout on a busy road, police said.

A shootout occurred at a Regent Jewelers in the Miracle Mile area of Coral Gables that led to a woman being shot and wounded, Police Chief Edward Hudak Jr. said during a news conference.

The robbers fled the area and carjacked the UPS truck, along with the driver, police said. They headed north toward Broward County, where the chase ended in a shootout with police.

It wasn’t known whether anyone else was shot.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending