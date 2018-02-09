A simple “amateur” and cartoon-like sketch of a robbery suspect helped Lancaster Police in Pennsylvania find the man responsible.

On January 30th, the man was seen impersonating an employee to take cash from a stand in a market area of the city.

A witness provided police with an amateur sketch.

Even though the sketch was simple and not very detailed, it was enough for one police officer who thought of the name of a potential suspect.

Once a photo of the potential suspect was shown to the witness, the man was positively identified as Hung Phuoc Nguyen.

The Lancaster Police are now searching for Ngyuen.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)