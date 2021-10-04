BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Two robbery suspects were hospitalized after they crashed their vehicle into a telephone pole in Billerica as they attempted to evade capture early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Speedway Gas Station on Boston Road just before 4 a.m. found a shattered glass door and spotted a vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the Billerica Police Department.

As the vehicle fled north toward Lowell, police say the suspects toppled several trash receptacles, leaving a trail of garbage in the road.

The vehicle later crashed into a telephone pole and ripped down electrical wires near The Point at 3 North apartment complex.

A man and woman were extricated from the wrecked vehicle and taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington. There was no immediate word on their condition.

No additional details were available.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)