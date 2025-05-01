EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots owner Robert Kraft addressed the community Thursday morning about the proposal to build a professional soccer stadium in Everett.

The 25,000-seat stadium would become the home of the New England Revolution.

“We’ve had people outside of Massachusetts trying to get us to move the team, but we want to be here in this state and do something really cool and creative,” Kraft said.

Kraft left the meeting before the public was able to make any comments. Some pointed out that the stadium would add to traffic congestion in the area.

“I think the Kraft Group, if they came to Everett and they experienced Alfred Street when the bridge gets stuck, or when the underpass in Sullivan Square floods and you can’t move,” said retired Everett teacher Kathy McNeil.

More community meetings are expected to be held about the stadium as the process continues.

