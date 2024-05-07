Robert Kraft and the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism on Tuesday released a new television ad aimed at combating violence at protests.

The ad, titled “Don’t Bring Hate to the Protests” is set to make its broadcast debut during Tuesday night’s NBA playoff game between the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a statement announcing the ad, officials said “Don’t Bring Hate to the Protests” “speaks to promoting the right to protest but in a peaceful manner.”

“In the wake of a time when hatred and violence that have taken over college campuses around the country, the campaign reminds us all to Stand Up to Jewish Hate and All Hate,” officials said.

Kraft created the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019. The new advertisement is part of a larger campaign that Kraft and the foundation kicked off last week in response to incidents of hate at protests on college and university campuses.

“When you protest, bring your passion, your tenacity. Bring your anger,” the advertisement says. “But don’t bring hate to the protest.”

“Scream until you’re red in the face,” the advertisement continues. “But don’t scream at the Jewish kid walking to class.”

Kraft recently addressed hate on college campuses in a full-page advertisement in print newspapers across the country.

A graduate of Columbia University, Kraft had already been outspoken about recent incidents on the Columbia campus and elsewhere, saying in an April 22 post on X that he was “deeply saddened at the virulent hate that continues to grow on campus and throughout our country.”

“I am no longer confident that Columbia can protect its students and staff and I am not comfortable supporting the university until corrective action is taken,” Kraft said at the time.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)