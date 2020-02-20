Robert Kraft heading back to court for Florida prostitution sting

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is expected to be back in a courtroom in Florida within the next few months.
An appeals court agreed to hear arguments from both sides in the case against Kraft in regards to a prostitution sting at a massage parlor in Florida last year, court records show.
Kraft is accused of soliciting prostitution from the Orchids of Asia Day Spa and is facing misdemeanor charges stemming from a raid of that spa last year, prosecutors say.
Surveillance video allegedly shows Kraft and other men paying for sex acts during a massage session.
Kraft has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)